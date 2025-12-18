Kremlin preparing contacts with US to obtain information on settlement of war in Ukraine, - Peskov

Russia is establishing contacts with the American side in order to obtain information about the work of the US, Ukraine, and the European Union on resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports Censor.NET with reference to TASS.

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"We are indeed preparing certain contacts with our American counterparts in order to obtain information about the results of the work that has been done by the Americans with the Europeans and with the Ukrainians," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, specific dates and formats for the talks have not yet been finalized.

Read more: No plans for trilateral meeting between US, Ukraine and Russia in Miami, - Axios

What preceded it

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner held marathon talks in Berlin with Ukrainian and European officials to agree on US security guarantees for Kyiv, territorial concessions, and other issues, as Washington continued to pressure Kyiv to end the war.

The US offered a promise of mutual defense similar to the one it gave to NATO members.

Representatives of the Trump administration believe that Russia will accept Western security guarantees and Ukraine's membership in the EU in the final agreement.

The US has stated that it plans to convene a group of military officials who support Ukraine in the near future to further discuss technical details regarding security and territory. The talks between the US and Russia in Miami appear to have been a separate initiative.



Axios reports that there are no plans for a trilateral meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia in Miami.

Read more: Putin’s office stated that it had not received any signals about results of negotiations in Europe