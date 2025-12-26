Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia continues to demand the transfer of the entire territory of Donbas, which it is unable to capture, in negotiations with the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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What is known?

During the traditional pre-New Year meeting of the State Council, Putin claimed that Russia was still allegedly ready to make the concessions he had discussed with Trump in Anchorage.

Read more: In conversation with Bush Jr., Putin called Ukraine "artificially created" and asked for Russia to be admitted to NATO

"That is, it is about the fact that 'Donbas is ours'. It was said that 'the question of the ownership of the Kramatorsk-Kostiantynivka-Sloviansk hub is not up for discussion'. But that in other respects, a partial exchange of territories with the Russian side is not ruled out either," the publication writes.

Putin also spoke about the positions that were agreed with the Americans "on the fly" in Anchorage.

The dictator noted that the Americans had abandoned some of their own proposals as a result of negotiations with the Europeans. In his words, "this is a weakness."

Read more: Zelenskyy for first time considered possibility of withdrawing troops from Donbas if Russia does same – WP

What preceded it?

On 24 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced details of the 20 points of the draft basic document on ending the war, which is being discussed between Ukraine, the United States, Russia and European partners.

Bloomberg wrote that Russia would insist on key changes to the latest peace plan to end the war with Ukraine, which was previously announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It lacks provisions that are important to the Kremlin.

Read more: US and Russia discuss management of Zaporizhzhia NPP without Ukraine’s participation, - Putin