US and Russia discuss management of Zaporizhzhia NPP without Ukraine’s participation, - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is discussing with the United States the issue of joint management of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP without Ukraine's participation.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, he made this statement during a meeting with business representatives.

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What is known?

In addition, he clarified that the American side is interested in organising mining at the ZNPP.

At the same time, on the initiative of the United States, the parties are considering supplying electricity to Ukraine.

Separately, the dictator said that Ukrainian specialists continue to work at the plant, but now have Russian passports.

Read more: US proposed dividing ZNPP "into three." This is unfair, - Zelenskyy

What preceded this?

Earlier, the media reported that the proposed 28-point "peace plan" includes a clause on restarting the ZNPP under IAEA supervision, with electricity production to be divided equally between Russia and Ukraine.

According to President Zelenskyy, the US proposed dividing the ZNPP "into three". He considers this unfair.

The president also stated that the territories, the ZNPP and the money for reconstruction remain the most difficult issues in the negotiations.

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