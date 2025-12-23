Chornobyl plant chief warns of risk of protective shelter collapse

At the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, there is a serious risk of damage to the internal radiation shelter in the event of a new Russian strike.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview given by ChNPP Director Serhii Tarakanov to Agence France-Presse. According to him, the consequences of such a strike could be critical for the facility’s safety.

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The head of the plant stressed that restoring the protective structure in the event of severe damage could take several years. For now, the shelter remains vulnerable to missile and drone attacks.

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Threat to the protective shell

Tarakanov said that a direct missile or drone strike, as well as an impact near the facility, could have serious consequences. In particular, an explosion could cause localized seismic vibrations, putting the stability of the structure at risk.

"If a missile or a drone hits the shelter directly or falls nearby, it could cause a mini-earthquake. No one can guarantee that the protective structure will stay in place," the ChNPP director stressed.

Tarakanov said that possible destruction of the internal оболонка is the main danger for the facility.

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Condition of the shelter and radiation levels

According to the head of the plant, the hole formed as a result of a drone strike has already been closed with a special protective screen. At the same time, around 300 smaller holes that appeared during firefighting still need repairs.

Despite the damage, the radiation situation remains under control. Tarakanov said radiation levels at the Chornobyl NPP are stable and do not exceed permissible norms.

On the night of 14 February, a Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the shelter over Unit 4 of the Chornobyl NPP.

The Russian drone attack damaged the integrity of the outer shell of the ChNPP and equipment in the crane maintenance garage.

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