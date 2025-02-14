Russian drone damaged shell of Chornobyl NPP shelter and equipment in crane maintenance garage - SNRI

As a result of a Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP, the integrity of the outer shell of the Shelter over Unit 4 was damaged, as well as equipment in the crane maintenance garage.

This was reported by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Censor.NET reports.

"The impact and fire damaged the integrity of the outer shell of the New Safe Confinement and equipment in the crane maintenance garage. Work to eliminate the fire and assess the consequences is ongoing.



As of 08:00 a.m., the radiation situation at the site has not changed," the statement said.

They noted that the impact of the event on the safety of the New Safe Confinement of the Shelter requires additional assessment.

Also read: Consequences of enemy shelling in Donetsk region: three killed, 8 wounded, including two children. Photo report

Russian strike on the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl NPP

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4 on the night of February 14.

The IAEA confirmed the drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl NPP.

Read more: Shmyhal on Russia's attack on the Chornobyl NPP: This is a challenge to the whole world