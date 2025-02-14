Zelenskyy: Russian drone hit Chornobyl sarcophagus at night. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 14 February, a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine was building this shelter together with other countries in Europe and the world, together with America - with everyone who wanted real security for people. The only state in the world that can attack such facilities, occupy the territory of nuclear power plants and conduct hostilities without any regard for the consequences is today's Russia. And it is a terrorist threat to the entire world.



The shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was damaged by this drone. The fire was extinguished. At present, the radiation background has not increased, and this is constantly monitored. According to initial estimates, the damage to the shelter is significant," the statement said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia does not change its crazy anti-human state rhetoric.

"This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations. He is preparing to continue deceiving the world. That's why we need united pressure from everyone who values life - pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing," he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy spoke with Nauseda: Ceasefire without reliable security guarantees will not bring lasting and just peace to Ukraine









