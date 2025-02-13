Zelenskyy spoke with Nauseda: Ceasefire without reliable security guarantees will not bring lasting and just peace to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and thanked him for Lithuania's unwavering support for Ukraine and its people.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in his telegram channel.

Zelenskyy shared with the Lithuanian leader the details of his contacts with President Trump and representatives of his administration, as well as spoke about the planned meetings.

"We discussed the coordination of efforts among Ukraine's key allies. I emphasized that for the security of Ukraine and all of Europe, it is critically important that Europe be a full participant in any negotiations to end the war. A ceasefire without reliable security guarantees will not bring Ukraine a lasting and just peace. I stressed that the United States must be a key participant in providing security guarantees for Ukraine," the Head of State said.

