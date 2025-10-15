Russians "sentenced" ZNPP employee Lavryk to 16 years in prison on false charges. PHOTO

The occupation "Zaporizhzhia regional court" has sentenced Ruslan Lavryk, a resident of Enerhodar and an employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, to 16 years in prison in a strict regime colony on fake charges.

This was announced by the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov.

"The Russian occupiers continue to fabricate court cases against residents of the temporarily occupied territories. This time, a 55-year-old resident of Enerhodar, Ruslan Lavryk, became their victim. The man, who worked as a radio and television engineer at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, was accused of allegedly transferring funds to the Armed Forces and passing information to the Ukrainian special services about the movement and deployment of occupation troops," the statement said.

As noted, the "Zaporizhzhia regional court" established by the occupation authorities sentenced the man to 16 years in a strict regime colony on false charges.

It has also been reported that after prolonged captivity and torture, Lavryk now has heart problems and needs hospitalisation.

"We would like to remind you that all criminal sentences handed down in the temporarily occupied territories were and remain legally invalid and have no legal force," the mayor added.

Earlier it was reported that 27 residents of Enerhodar are being held captive by Russia, 13 of whom are employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.