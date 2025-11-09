Due to shelling by Russian Federation, Khmelnitskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants have reduced their output, - IAEA

Following a massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's energy system on the night of November 8, the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation due to damage to distribution substations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Following Russia's combined attack on Ukraine's energy system on the night of November 8, the Khmelnytsky and Rivne nuclear power plants were forced to reduce electricity production after damage to substations," the statement said.

The IAEA noted that last week, the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant also temporarily reduced electricity production after damage to another substation that is important for the safe operation of the nuclear power plant.

"Electrical substations are critical to our efforts to maintain nuclear safety during the war. Their further degradation is a cause for deep concern in this regard. I continue to call for maximum military restraint to maintain nuclear safety and avoid an accident with serious radiological consequences," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The organization emphasized that such events highlight the unstable nuclear safety situation in Ukraine amid the war.

Read more: Russian strikes damaged substations important for Ukraine’s nuclear safety, - IAEA

Massive combined strike on November 8