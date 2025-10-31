Russian strikes damaged substations important for Ukraine’s nuclear safety, - IAEA

Several substations critical to Ukraine's nuclear safety were damaged as a result of Russian strikes on Thursday night.

According to Censor.NET, citing the IAEA, the attacks affected the operation of several Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

One of the power lines was lost at the South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyi NPPs, and the capacity of two power units was reduced at the Rivne plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for maximum restraint near nuclear facilities and stressed the importance of adhering to safety principles.

"Threats to nuclear safety remain very real and ever-present," Grossi said.

Massive attack on the power grid on 30 October

On Wednesday night, Russia launched its third massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the month.

The Ministry of Energy reported that after the strikes, some consumers in several regions were left without electricity.

The networks in the central and eastern regions suffered the most damage:

Region Number of settlements without power Vinnytsia over 400 Zaporizhzhia 148 Dnipropetrovsk 125 Lviv damage recorded

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk said that emergency crews are already working to restore power supply.

