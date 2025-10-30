Massive Russian attack: over 700 settlements without power, restoration work ongoing – Ministry of Energy

As a result of the third massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the month, some consumers in several regions were left without electricity.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy, this was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk on the air during a telethon.

The networks in the central and eastern regions suffered the most damage:

Vinnytsia region - more than 400 settlements without electricity;

Zaporizhzhia region - 148 settlements;

Dnipropetrovsk region - 125;

damage was also reported in Lviv region.

Kolisnyk emphasised that rescue services and power engineers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible.

As of today, hourly power cuts for domestic consumers have been cancelled throughout the country. Power restriction schedules for industry are only in effect in certain regions to balance the system," he noted.

Rescue workers and energy companies are doing everything possible to restore damaged facilities as quickly as possible and ensure a stable energy supply to consumers.

The Ministry of Energy has called on citizens to use electricity rationally and avoid turning on energy-intensive appliances during peak hours - 7:00-9:00 a.m. and 5:00-10:00 p.m.

Preparations for the heating season are underway

According to Kolisnyk, power engineers have completed scheduled repairs at thermal and hydroelectric power plants, restored about 10 GW of capacity, and created equipment reserves for rapid emergency repair work.

"The coordination of actions between the government, local authorities and the operational work of power engineers allows us to ensure a stable energy supply to consumers," the deputy minister emphasised.

Night shelling on 30 October

On the night of 30 October, an air raid alert was declared in all regions of Ukraine due to hostile drones and missile threats.

In many regions, the alarm was sounded due to an attack by enemy drones. Later, it became known about the threat of "Kalibr" missiles launched by Russia on the territory of Ukraine. Later, the Air Force reported the launch of "Kinzhal" ballistic missiles.

According to updated information, some of the missiles were directed towards the west of the country.