Ruscists struck DTEK facility and transport infrastructure in Odesa region: man wounded, power outage (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 29 October, the enemy carried out another massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region.

There is damage to the energy infrastructure

As noted, despite the active work of air defence, damage to energy and transport infrastructure was recorded.

"Unfortunately, there is a victim who has been provided with the necessary medical care. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers," the statement said.

Power outage in the region

According to the RMA, due to the enemy attack, some consumers were temporarily left without electricity. Power engineers are already working to restore it. Critical infrastructure facilities are running on generators.

Law enforcement officers are documenting another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Odesa region.

DTEK facility was attacked

According to DTEK, Russia attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region at night.

Power engineers reconnected critical infrastructure and residential buildings to backup lines where technically possible and restored electricity to 7,000 families.

Another 26.9 thousand homes remain without power.

"The damage is extensive. The repairs will take time," DTEK said.

Updated information

As later reported by the State Emergency Service, the Russian night attack caused a fire at an energy infrastructure facility and damaged transport infrastructure facilities.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

All fires have been extinguished. Twenty-one rescuers, six State Emergency Service vehicles and a "Ukrzaliznytsia" fire train have been working at the scene.





What preceded it?

On the morning of 29 October, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the centre of Chernihiv.

It was the seventh time since the beginning of October that the ruscists have attacked gas infrastructure.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's energy system is gradually recovering: the situation in Shostka, Sumy region, remains critical.

