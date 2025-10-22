ENG
Russian forces attacked the energy and port infrastructure of Izmail: fires broke out (updated). PHOTO

Russian troops have launched a massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at night, the enemy attacked the city of Izmail, where the energy and port infrastructure were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

Fires broke out.

The Russians shelled Izmail on 22 October. What is known about the consequences?

There were no casualties as a result of the strikes.

Read more: As result of Russian Federation’s attack, medical facility in Dniprovskyi district damaged, fire in high-rise building in Darnytsia

"The city's power supply is gradually being restored, and critical infrastructure is running on generators. The city has deployed stabilisation points.

All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack," the RMA added.

Updated information

As DTEK later clarified, the enemy struck DTEK's energy facility in the Odesa region again during the night.

"Energy workers reconnected critical infrastructure and residential buildings to backup lines where technically possible and restored power to 14,200 families.

The damage is significant. Repairs will take time," the statement said.

