Russian forces attacked the energy and port infrastructure of Izmail: fires broke out (updated). PHOTO

Russian troops have launched a massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region.

Thus, at night, the enemy attacked the city of Izmail, where the energy and port infrastructure were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

Fires broke out.

There were no casualties as a result of the strikes.

"The city's power supply is gradually being restored, and critical infrastructure is running on generators. The city has deployed stabilisation points.



All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack," the RMA added.

Updated information

As DTEK later clarified, the enemy struck DTEK's energy facility in the Odesa region again during the night.

"Energy workers reconnected critical infrastructure and residential buildings to backup lines where technically possible and restored power to 14,200 families.

The damage is significant. Repairs will take time," the statement said.

