Enemy attacked Ukraine with over 650 UAVs and more than fifty missiles: two people were killed. Dozens were injured, - Zelenskyy

On the night of 30 October, the Russians carried out a complex combined strike, using more than 650 drones and more than fifty missiles of various types, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles. Emergency and rescue operations are continuing in the regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ordinary residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia have been damaged, and a dormitory has been destroyed. Dozens of people are known to have been injured as a result of the strike, including five children. Unfortunately, two people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Rescue operations are ongoing. A seven-year-old boy was seriously injured in Ladyzhyn," the statement said.

The Russians have struck the energy sector and everyday life in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. Zelenskyy noted that all necessary services are involved and that efforts must be made to restore energy and water supplies as quickly as possible wherever they are currently unavailable.

"Russia continues its terrorist war against life, and it is important that every such vile attack on civilians is met with concrete consequences for Russia – sanctions and real pressure. We hope that America, Europe and the G7 countries will not ignore Moscow's desire to destroy everything. New steps are needed to exert pressure: on the Russian oil and gas industry and finances, secondary sanctions on those who sponsor this war. I thank each and every one of you who are working for peace," the President of Ukraine emphasised.

Night shelling on 30 October

On the night of 30 October, an air raid alert was declared in all regions of Ukraine due to hostile drones and missile threats.

In many regions, the alarm was sounded due to an attack by enemy drones. Later, it became known about the threat of "Kalibr" missiles launched by Russia on the territory of Ukraine. Later, the Air Force reported the launch of "Kinzhal" ballistic missiles.

According to updated information, some of the missiles were directed towards the west of the country.

