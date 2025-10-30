Enemy struck Dobrotvirska TPP in Lviv Oblast: critical infrastructure damaged

On the morning of 30 October, explosions were heard in the town of Dobrotvir in the Lviv region. The enemy attacked the settlement with cruise missiles, "Kinzhal" missiles and drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Lviv City Council deputy Ihor Zinkevych and local Telegram channels.

"In Lviv region: Strike on Dobrotvirska TPP - damage to critical infrastructure, fire," the deputy said.

The strike on Dobrotvirska TPP was part of a large-scale combined attack by Russia against Ukraine's energy system. Several regions were hit at once.

See more: Consequences of massive strike on Zaporizhzhia: people may be trapped under rubble. PHOTOS

What is known about the Dobrotvirska TPP?

Dobrotvir is the administrative centre of the Dobrotvir rural community in the Sheptytskyi district of the Lviv region. According to the latest data, more than 6,600 people live here. Previously, Dobrotvir was the name of the village of Staryi Dobrotvir.

This town has a fairly significant power generation capacity — the Dobrotvir TPP. It is located on the Western Bug River near the town of Dobrotvir in the Sheptytskyi district of the Lviv region.

The installed capacity of the DTEK TPP is currently 510 MW:

Power unit No. 7 – 150 MW.

Power unit No. 8 – 160 MW.

Turbine generator No. 5 – 100 MW.

Turbine generator No. 6 – 100 MW.

Read more: Russia launched large-scale attack with drones and missiles: strikes on energy facilities (updated)