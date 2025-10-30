ENG
News Photo Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Consequences of massive strike on Zaporizhzhia: people may be trapped under rubble. PHOTOS

In Zaporizhzhia, rescue workers are conducting search and rescue operations, and a canine unit has been deployed to the site of the residential building collapse.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of enemy shelling, the first to fourth floors of a residential building were destroyed, followed by the collapse of the fifth floor.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine noted that five children were injured. At the same time, psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 27 people, including seven children.

City Council Secretary Rehina Kharchenko said that two people may be trapped under the rubble in Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: dormitory destroyed, 11 injured, including six children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Strike on Zaporizhzhia

On the night of 30 October, the Russian military launched a combined strike on Zaporizhzhia.

According to monitoring channels, Zaporizhzhia was hit by about 12 Iskander-M/K ballistic/cruise missiles from Taganrog, Crimea and Yeysk.

Read more: Russia shells Zaporizhzhia: what is known so far

Ballistic and cruise missiles destroyed a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia.
