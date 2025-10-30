Russia launched large-scale attack with drones and missiles: strikes on energy facilities (updated)

On the night of 29 to 30 October, Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war. For several hours, the enemy has been using "Shahed-136/Geran-2" strike UAVs, ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force and monitoring channels.

According to monitoring resources, at the peak moment, at least 100 kamikaze drones were simultaneously over the territory of Ukraine, continuously approaching from different directions - from the Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The main targets of the strikes were Poltava, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv regions. Separate groups of drones also targeted Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions.

Energy infrastructure facilities came under massive attack. In particular, there were reports of strikes on oil and gas facilities in the Poltava region, as well as attempts to hit the Trypilska and Ladyzhynska TPPs.

Read more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: dormitory destroyed, 11 injured, including six children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Missile strikes

The Russian Federation launched a large number of cruise missiles and "Kinzhal" missiles from different directions. Changes in course and movements towards the central, northern and western regions have been recorded.

The attack began from the south - missiles were moving from the Kherson region towards the Mykolaiv region, and high-speed targets were also recorded in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy then redirected the strike towards the central regions.

The missiles flew through the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Lviv regions.

Several cities were hit, including Ladyzhyn, Smila, Bila Tserkva, Vinnytsia and Lviv.

During the attack, the enemy launched hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles in the direction of Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

The cruise missiles actively changed course, trying to bypass Ukrainian air defence systems.

The situation remains dynamic. The authorities urge citizens to remain in shelters and not to ignore air raid sirens.

Read more: Russia plans to deploy Oreshnik intermediate-range missile systems in Belarus by end of 2025 – DIU

Update

As of 6:00 a.m., according to monitoring channels, approximately 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles remain in Ukrainian airspace.

The Air Force reported cruise missiles in the Khmelnytskyi region heading west.

6:09 a.m. - Cruise missile in the east of Chernivtsi region heading west

6:12 a.m. - Cruise missiles in the central part of Ternopil region, heading west

6:15 a.m. - missile on Ivano-Frankivsk.

6:19 a.m. - missiles heading for Lviv region.

6:25 a.m. - a group of UAVs in the centre of Vinnytsia region - heading west.

At 6:33 a.m., repeated launches of Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles were recorded in the Chernihiv region in the direction of Zhytomyr.

6:34 a.m. - continues movement towards Rivne.

6:35 a.m. - Lviv, take cover!

Update on UAVs as of 6:50 a.m.:

A group of enemy UAVs in southern Cherkasy region - heading west.

A group of UAVs in the south and centre of Vinnytsia region - heading west.

Several groups of UAVs in Khmelnytskyi region - heading west.

Several groups of UAVs in the north and south of Ternopil region - heading for Lviv.

A group of UAVs in the north and south of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

At 7:15 a.m., the air raid alert was lifted in a number of regions of Ukraine.

As of 7:30 a.m., the air raid alert remains in effect in western and a number of central regions: