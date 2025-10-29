Russia plans to deploy Oreshnik intermediate-range missile systems in Belarus by end of 2025 – DIU

Moscow and Minsk have reached an agreement to deploy Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) on Belarusian territory. According to preliminary information, this could happen by the end of 2025.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported this, according to Censor.NET citing LIGA.net.

"There is currently an agreement between Russia and Belarus to deploy mobile ground-based Oreshnik IRBM systems on Belarusian territory. According to preliminary data, these systems will be stationed in Belarus’s Mahiliou region by the end of 2025," the document reads.

Intelligence officials note that the deployment of these systems will increase the level of military threat not only to Ukraine but to all of Europe. According to DIU estimates, the Oreshnik’s specifications would allow Russian forces to strike targets across the entire territory of Ukraine and most of the European continent.

Oreshnik

The Oreshnik project is one of Russia’s latest developments in the field of missile weapons, which the Kremlin has not officially confirmed. Open-source information about the system is extremely limited, but experts believe it refers to a platform with a range exceeding 3,000 kilometers, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

Deploying such missiles in Belarus would effectively expand Russia’s military presence on its territory, marking another stage in Minsk’s involvement in the war against Ukraine and escalating security tensions across the region.

Background

During the Russia–Belarus Zapad-2025 military exercises, the sides practiced the use of the Oreshnik missile system and modern combat tactics.

In addition, Alyaksandr Lukashenko’s spokesperson Natallia Eismont stated that the Russian Oreshnik missile system would be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025.

