ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7187 visitors online
News Oreshnik in Belarus
754 17

Belarus promises to put Russia’s "Oreshnik" missile system on combat duty in December

Lukashenko

The Russian Oreshnik missile system will be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025.

This was announced by Natalia Eismont, spokesperson for Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Censor.NET reported, citing NV.

According to her, preparations for deploying the system on Belarusian territory "are already being completed."

"In December of this year, it will be placed on combat duty. Therefore, all discussions about whether the Oreshnik will be deployed are now over," Eismont said.

Read more: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on "Belarusian Hajun" case: Lukashenko creating "exchange pool"

Earlier, Lukashenko called the deployment of the Russian Oreshnik missile system in Belarus "a response measure to escalation."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

Belarus (840) rocket (1723)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 