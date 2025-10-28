Belarus promises to put Russia’s "Oreshnik" missile system on combat duty in December

The Russian Oreshnik missile system will be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025.

This was announced by Natalia Eismont, spokesperson for Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Censor.NET reported, citing NV.

According to her, preparations for deploying the system on Belarusian territory "are already being completed."

"In December of this year, it will be placed on combat duty. Therefore, all discussions about whether the Oreshnik will be deployed are now over," Eismont said.

Earlier, Lukashenko called the deployment of the Russian Oreshnik missile system in Belarus "a response measure to escalation."

