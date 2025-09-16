Belarus practiced deployment of Oreshnik system during West 2025 exercise

The use of the Oreshnik missile system and modern methods of warfare were practiced during the Russian-Belarusian West 2025 exercise.

This was stated by Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister of Belarus Pavel Muraveika, as quoted by BelTA, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, during the joint exercises with the Russian Federation, "all the tasks were mastered."

"Among the significant events, I can mention the planning and consideration of the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, the assessment and deployment of the Oreshnik mobile missile system. We used drones a lot in various ways," Muraveiko said.

The exercise also practiced hybrid methods of warfare in populated areas, forested and marshy terrain, and urban environments.

Muraveiko added that thanks to cooperation with the Russians, who have "fresh combat experience," the Belarusian army receives "the most modern, most advanced information."

Military exercises of the Russian Federation and Belarus "West-2025"

Earlier, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense reported that the West-2025 military exercises between Russia and Belarus would take place from September 12 to 16.

The State Border Guard Service reported that the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises scheduled for September could lead to an increased threat of Russia's demonstrative actions near the Ukrainian border.

On August 6, 2025, the first echelon of Russian military personnel and equipment for the Zapad-2025 exercise arrived in Belarus.