US senators are preparing a bill to recognise Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorism

The US Senate is preparing a bill that would declare Russia and Belarus sponsors of terrorism for the abduction of Ukrainian children.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to UP, Axios reports

As noted, Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican), Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), Amy Klobuchar (Democrat), and Cathy Britt (Republican) introduced a new bill on Thursday that would put new pressure on Russia. The bill would declare Russia and Belarus state sponsors of terrorism if they do not return more than 19,000 children who, according to Ukraine, were abducted during the war.

It is also reported that Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria are currently recognised as state sponsors of terrorism under US law.

Graham said that "Russia has earned the right to be on this list".

"We will ask the leaders of both parties to give us the opportunity to debate and vote on this, and we want to start right now," Graham said.

In addition, Graham continues to work to get the White House to support his separate bipartisan Russia sanctions bill, which has more than 80 co-sponsors.

The bill would impose economic sanctions on Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate with Ukraine, as well as a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil.

On Thursday, Graham told reporters that he had a "very good conversation" with the White House.

Graham said he plans to speak with Majority Leader John Thune (R-Ky.) on Thursday about bringing the bill to the floor: "We're going to try to create another front against Putin's Russia."