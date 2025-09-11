Zapad-2025 drills are not defensive in nature and target more than Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the Russia–Belarus "Zapad-2025" exercises, which have begun in Belarus, are "definitely not defensive in nature."

He said this at a press briefing with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russia–Belarus military drills "Zapad-2025" on Belarusian territory have effectively started.

"Our military are recording movements of Russian equipment and the build-out of military infrastructure. The purpose of such actions by Russia is certainly not defensive and is directed not only against Ukraine," the head of state stressed.

Earlier, he referred to the unprecedented incident on 10 September, when Russian drones flew deep into Polish territory for the first time. According to him, the available details suggest the drone launch "was deliberate and clearly not an accident."

"Everyone in Europe feels that Russia, unfortunately, retains the capability to continue and expand its aggression. Therefore, steps are needed, not only from Europe, strong pressure that will limit the Kremlin’s capacity for warmongering," Zelenskyy added.

Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025

Earlier, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that the joint Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025 would take place from September 12 to 16.

The State Border Guard Service previously reported that the Russia-Belarus drills scheduled for September could lead to an increased threat of Russia’s demonstrative actions near the Ukrainian border.

On August 6, 2025, the first train carrying Russian servicemen and equipment for the Zapad-2025 drills arrived in Belarus.

