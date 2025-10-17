Belarus seeks to restore ties with EU, hoping for sanctions relief - Reuters

Belarus has intensified diplomatic contacts with EU countries amid the warming of dialogue with the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

As noted, Minsk seeks to achieve an easing of sanctions imposed after the 2020 repressions and Russia's support for the war against Ukraine.

According to the agency, former Deputy Foreign Minister Yurii Ambrazevych, who currently represents Belarus at the Vatican, coordinates Minsk's informal contacts with Western European countries. He is sending signals about Belarus' readiness to play a role in potential negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Diplomats believe that the Belarusian leadership is trying to take advantage of the "window of opportunity" opened after establishing contacts with the Donald Trump administration. It was after Lukashenko's telephone conversation with Trump that the United States partially lifted sanctions on Belavia Airlines, and Minsk released more than 50 political prisoners.

At the same time, Europe is taking these steps with caution. Some EU countries doubt that Lukashenko really wants independence from Moscow, as Minsk continues joint military exercises with Russia.

The Belarusian opposition, led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is calling on the European Union not to rush to lift sanctions until real democratic changes take place in the country.

