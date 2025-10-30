Critical infrastructure facility attacked by Russia in Ivano-Frankivsk region
Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Ivano-Frankivsk region..
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Svitlana Onyshchuk, according to Censor.NET.
Details
At dawn, a critical infrastructure facility in the region was attacked.
Air defence forces were deployed. No information about casualties has been received.
Consequences of the strike
"Currently, two households are known to have suffered minor damage," she said.
Power outage
Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk region. All relevant services are involved in dealing with the consequences.
What preceded it?
Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles.
There are reports of an attack on the Dobrotvirska TPP in the Lviv region
