Critical infrastructure facility attacked by Russia in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Ivano-Frankivsk region..

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Svitlana Onyshchuk, according to Censor.NET.

Details

At dawn, a critical infrastructure facility in the region was attacked.

Air defence forces were deployed. No information about casualties has been received.

See more: Farm was on fire, power lines damaged: consequences of Russian strike on Cherkasy region. PHOTOS

Consequences of the strike

"Currently, two households are known to have suffered minor damage," she said.

Power outage

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk region. All relevant services are involved in dealing with the consequences.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What preceded it?

Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles.

There are reports of an attack on the Dobrotvirska TPP in the Lviv region

See more: Russia launched missile strike on infrastructure facility in Dnipro. PHOTOS