Russia launched missile strike on infrastructure facility in Dnipro. PHOTOS
Russian invaders attacked Dnipro and the region. Infrastructure was under attack.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on Dnipro
In the regional centre, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility with a missile.
Dnipropetrovsk region
The Pokrovsk and Mykolaiv communities in the Synelnykivskyi district were hit by drones, setting a residential building on fire and causing a fire at an infrastructure facility.
Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties or injuries.
