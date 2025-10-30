One person killed: Sumy region police record consequences of occupiers’ shellings. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 29 attacks on the Sumy region. Twenty-four settlements came under fire.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region, there are casualties among civilians, according to Censor.NET, citing the National Police of Ukraine.

Civilian casualties

A local resident was killed in the Yunakivska community as a result of enemy shelling.

Shelling and destruction



The enemy attacked communities with various types of weapons — aerial bombs, drones, artillery, mortars, and grenade launchers.

Seven holiday homes were damaged in Sumy.

A lyceum building was damaged in the Krasnopillia community.

A private residential building was damaged in the Seredyno-Budska community.



Police are continuing to document the consequences of the shelling and collecting evidence of crimes committed by Russian troops. Criminal proceedings have been initiated in all cases.

