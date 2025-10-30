One person killed: Sumy region police record consequences of occupiers’ shellings. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 29 attacks on the Sumy region. Twenty-four settlements came under fire.
As a result of Russian shelling of the region, there are casualties among civilians, according to Censor.NET, citing the National Police of Ukraine.
Civilian casualties
A local resident was killed in the Yunakivska community as a result of enemy shelling.
Shelling and destruction
The enemy attacked communities with various types of weapons — aerial bombs, drones, artillery, mortars, and grenade launchers.
- Seven holiday homes were damaged in Sumy.
- A lyceum building was damaged in the Krasnopillia community.
- A private residential building was damaged in the Seredyno-Budska community.
Police are continuing to document the consequences of the shelling and collecting evidence of crimes committed by Russian troops. Criminal proceedings have been initiated in all cases.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password