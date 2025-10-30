Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,140,860 people (+960 per day), 11,305 tanks, 34,089 artillery systems, 23,514 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,140,860 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 29 October 2025 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,140,860 (+960) persons
- tanks – 11,305 (+2) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 23,514 (+3) units
- artillery systems – 34,089 (+25) units
- MLRS – 1,531 (+1) units
- air defence systems – 1,232 (+2) units
- aircraft – 428 (+0) units
- helicopters – 346 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 75,707 (+340) units.
- cruise missiles – 3,880 (+0) units.
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units.
- submarines – 1 (+0) unit.
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 65,993 (+128) units.
- special equipment – 3,986 (+0) units.
