157 combat engagements recorded on frontline, 47 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 157 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

Enemy attacks

The enemy launched 41 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, using 87 guided aerial bombs. A total of 3,723 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and Russian forces carried out 3,373 artillery attacks.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assault operations by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and carried out 97 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including five with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted twelve times to dislodge our units from their positions near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushevka, and Bohuslavka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched 15 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Korovyi Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, and Novoselivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy assaults near Yampil, Serebrianka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully halted two enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky and toward Virolubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian forces attempted 24 breakthroughs in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Throughout the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 47 assault and offensive actions near Shakhove, Dorozhnye, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Balahan, Lysivka, and Pokrovsk. Fighting continues in three locations. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops eliminated 58 Russian soldiers, including 39 killed and one taken prisoner. Two vehicles and six UAVs were destroyed, while three enemy artillery systems and one vehicle were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near Myrne, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Rybne, Pryvillia, Novohrhorivka, Vyshneve, and Pryvilne. Six more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Pokrovske.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded near the settlement of Zelenyi Hai. The settlements of Nechaivka and Malynivka came under enemy airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the start of the day, the enemy has carried out six offensive actions near Stepove, Novodanilivka, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of Olhivka.

