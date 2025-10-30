ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10113 visitors online
News Photo attack of Cherkasy region
1 451 0

Farm was on fire, power lines damaged: consequences of Russian strike on Cherkasy region. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked the Cherkasy region with drones and missiles. Damage to civilian objects has been recorded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets, according to Censor.NET.

Air defence forces in the region destroyed a Russian missile and 12 enemy UAVs. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Enemy struck Dobrotvirska TPP in Lviv Oblast: critical infrastructure damaged

Consequences of the shelling

In the Zvenyhorod district, debris from a drone damaged a power line, as well as windows and roofs in at least four houses.

The consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Cherkasy Oblast on 30 October. What is known?
The consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Cherkasy Oblast on 30 October. What is known?
The consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Cherkasy Oblast on 30 October. What is known?

There is information about a fire in a farm building, which has already been extinguished. The area is still being inspected.

According to the SES, the fire covered an area of 1,200 square metres. One animal died.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Cherkasy Oblast on 30 October. What is known?
The consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Cherkasy Oblast on 30 October. What is known?
The consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Cherkasy Oblast on 30 October. What is known?
The consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Cherkasy Oblast on 30 October. What is known?

Author: 

shoot out (15261) Cherkaska region (69) Zvenyhorodskyy district (6)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 