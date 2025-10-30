Farm was on fire, power lines damaged: consequences of Russian strike on Cherkasy region. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked the Cherkasy region with drones and missiles. Damage to civilian objects has been recorded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets, according to Censor.NET.

Air defence forces in the region destroyed a Russian missile and 12 enemy UAVs. No injuries were reported.

Consequences of the shelling

In the Zvenyhorod district, debris from a drone damaged a power line, as well as windows and roofs in at least four houses.







There is information about a fire in a farm building, which has already been extinguished. The area is still being inspected.

According to the SES, the fire covered an area of 1,200 square metres. One animal died.

