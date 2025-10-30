Trump after ordering resumption of nuclear weapons testing: I would like to see denuclearisation

US President Donald Trump said that denuclearisation of the world would be an "extraordinary event," commenting on his order to the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing.

According to Censor.NET, it was reported by CNN.

At the same time, the American president noted that resuming nuclear testing in the US is "appropriate."

"It seems that they are all conducting nuclear tests," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to Russia and China.

He reiterated that the US has more nuclear weapons than any other country.

"We don't do testing... but since others are testing, I think it's appropriate for us to test as well," the US president added.

He did not provide details on when and where the US nuclear tests would be conducted, saying only: "We have test sites. It will be announced."

When asked if he was concerned that the US was entering a more risky nuclear situation, Trump replied: "I think we have it pretty well under control."

"I would like to see denuclearisation. We are actually negotiating with Russia on this issue, and if we do something, China will join them," Trump stressed.

What preceded it?

Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin testing America's nuclear weapons. He stressed that other countries are conducting testing programmes.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had tested the "Burevestnik" nuclear missile. Later, it became known about the allegedly "successful" test of the "Poseidon" unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant, which "has no equivalent in the world".

Nuclear weapons testing

The last full-scale nuclear test at the Nevada Test Site (USA) — an underground explosion codenamed Divider — took place on 23 September 1992.

Since then, the United States has not conducted any similar nuclear tests.