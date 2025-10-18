Repairs have begun on power lines supplying ZNPP. There is local "truce" near station - Grossi

Repairs to damaged power lines supplying Zaporizhzhia NPP have begun. A localised ceasefire has been introduced near the plant.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, after a 4-week outage, work began to repair the damaged power lines leading to the ZNPP. This became possible after the establishment of local ceasefire zones, which will allow work to continue.

"Restoration of off-site power supply is crucial for nuclear safety. Both parties have worked constructively with the IAEA to ensure that a comprehensive repair plan is implemented," Grossi added.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP was critical, and the plant had been operating on generators for seven days. On 29 September, Sibiga and Grossi discussed the threats to ZNPP.

Earlier, it was reported that due to the absence of external power for more than 72 hours, emergency generators at Zaporizhzhia NPP have been operating at maximum capacity. Uncontrolled heating of the reactors is possible, comparable to the Fukushima scenario.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the Russian occupiers are trying to involve the IAEA in reconnecting the plant to justify the theft.

