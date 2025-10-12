Zelenskyy: Longest three-week blackout continues at ZNPP, plant is operating on diesel generators

The longest blackout continues at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been operating on diesel generators for almost three weeks.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

The head of state said that he had discussed with his partners the situation surrounding energy supplies to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"We discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We can, as we have done dozens of times before, repair the power lines supplying the plant and guarantee its safety—and it is Ukrainian control, our Ukrainian specialists, who are a 100% guarantee of safety," the president said.

Zelenskyy stated the need to increase pressure on Russia in order to return the station under Ukraine's control.