Blackout at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Sybiha and Grossi discuss threats to plant

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET.

During the meeting, Grossi provided updated information on the current critical nuclear safety threats at the plant.

"Russia has stolen a Ukrainian nuclear power plant and is trying to forcibly integrate it into its energy grid despite the growing risk of a nuclear incident. We agreed that the world cannot allow this. We believe that a temporary IAEA management mechanism over the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the only realistic short-term option," Sybiha said.

Read more on Telegram channel!

The Ukrainian foreign minister stressed that Ukraine’s position remains unchanged: the Zaporizhzhia plant must be returned to its rightful owner, Ukraine, as soon as possible.

Earlier, it was reported that due to the lack of external power for more than 72 hours, emergency generators at the Zaporizhzhia plant have been running at full capacity. There is a risk of uncontrolled reactor overheating comparable to the Fukushima scenario.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russian occupiers are trying to involve the IAEA in reconnecting the plant in order to justify the theft.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP cut off from Ukraine’s power grid for six days: radiation threat could reach EU – State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate