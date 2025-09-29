Zaporizhzhia NPP cut off from Ukraine’s power grid for six days: radiation threat could reach EU – State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which remains under Russian occupation, has been cut off from Ukraine’s power grid for six days and is relying solely on diesel generators.

This was reported by Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU), Censor.NET said, citing the SNRIU.

According to him, shelling by Russian forces, infrastructure damage, and obstacles to repair work by Ukrainian specialists have left the plant in conditions that could lead to the worst-case scenario.

It remains unclear how much diesel fuel is left at the ZNPP site or how long the generators can sustain the cooling systems for spent nuclear fuel in all six reactors and spent fuel pools.

Korikov stressed that if diesel supplies run out and the connection to Ukraine’s power grid cannot be restored, an emergency could occur with potential radiation consequences not only for Ukraine but also for other European countries.

