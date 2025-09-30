Critical situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP, plant runs on generators for seventh day – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1315th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"It's been the seventh day - and nothing like this has happened before - that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been in an emergency situation. The situation is critical. Because of Russian shelling, the plant has been cut off from power and the grid. Electricity is being supplied by diesel generators. This is extraordinary. The generators and the plant were never designed to operate in this mode for so long. We already have information that one of the generators has failed. It is the Russians, through their shelling, who are preventing the repair of power lines to the plant and the restoration of basic safety.

This is a threat to absolutely everyone. No terrorist in the world has ever dared to do with a nuclear plant what Russia is doing now. And it is right that the world should not remain silent. I held a meeting with the military and the Energy Ministry. I instructed the government, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to draw maximum international attention to this situation," Zelenskyy said.

