Zelenskyy discusses return of Ukrainian children and situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP with Guterres

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the president’s press service.

"We discussed the summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the resolution Ukraine is preparing for the General Assembly. We expect the world to support the need to bring back all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We will present the draft resolution this year and are working with partner countries to secure support.

We also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian occupation. The plant is now facing its longest blackout, on the seventh day without power, with power lines destroyed by shelling. It is important for the world to understand the potential consequences. We count on an appropriate response," Zelenskyy said.

The interlocutors discussed the situation in Gaza and the U.S. initiative to establish peace.

