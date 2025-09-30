Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Dnipro: Only strong, joint actions can defeat these terrorists. VIDEO

On the afternoon of September 30, Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro with strike drones: one person was killed and 15 injured.

The President of Ukraine wrote about this in a telegram.

"Rescue workers, utility and emergency services are now operating in Dnipro after the strike by Russian drones on the city. A brazen strike, in broad daylight, against civilian infrastructure. As of now, more than 10 people are known to have been injured. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical care," the President wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that with each such strike, Russia proves again and again that strong pressure is necessary—global sanctions against Russia must become far more painful for the aggressor. He added that, together in Europe, we need to build a reliable defense against Russian drones and missiles so that no country faces this threat alone.

"Joint action is needed. Only strong, collective action can defeat these terrorists. Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing," Zelenskyy stressed.

