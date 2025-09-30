Residents of Dnipro told about Russian drone strike on city: "It hit - windows and doors flew out, someone was injured"

On the evening of September 30, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Dnipro with strike drones. Eyewitnesses described the treacherous attack by the Russian Federation.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Suspilne.

One of the city's residents was in one of the buildings that was hit at the time of the Russian attack. He said that it was an office building, which housed a book warehouse, among other things.

"I was on the first floor when I heard the sound of a shahid falling, followed by an explosion. It hit the building, blowing out the windows and doors. I saw that someone had been injured. It's just a regular office building, there's nothing military there," said Artem.

Another resident, Natalia, added that she works at a publishing house, which is also located in the building.

"We are a publishing house, we publish books, we have a book warehouse there. Opposite us is a psychological space, with rooms where psychologists worked with people. On the second floor, there is a kindergarten. And there was also some kind of clinic there. By the way, today is our publishing house's birthday, five years old. And the Russians gave us such a gift for our birthday," she told the publication.

As a result of the attack, the building of one of the city's universities was also damaged.

According to Zoe, the dean of the psychology department, teachers and technical staff were in the building at the time of the explosion.

About 50 windows were blown out in the building, and a woman was injured by glass, she said.

"We were having a meeting. We were discussing the educational program. And suddenly there was a whistle, an explosion. One, two, three. We ran out into the room, between two walls. I thought, 'That's it.' I started thinking about where the keys were, what if everything here suddenly collapsed. The rage and anger were incredible. How can they do this? Now only the bravest staff members remain, because someone has to clean up," added Zoya.