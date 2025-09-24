ENG
Attack on Dnipro
Explosion heard in Dnipro. Air Force reported ballistic threat

ballistic missiles on Dnipro

On the afternoon of 24 September 2025, an explosion was heard in Dnipro during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a high-speed target in the direction of Dnipro.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive attack on Dnipro: more than 22 houses damaged, 8 schools and kindergartens destroyed. PHOTOS

No further information about the enemy attack on the city is currently available.

