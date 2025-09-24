1 667 9
Explosion heard in Dnipro. Air Force reported ballistic threat
On the afternoon of 24 September 2025, an explosion was heard in Dnipro during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
Earlier, the Air Force reported a high-speed target in the direction of Dnipro.
No further information about the enemy attack on the city is currently available.
