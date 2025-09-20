Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive attack on Dnipro: more than 22 houses damaged, 8 schools and kindergartens destroyed. PHOTOS

Photo: Телеграм-канал міського голови Дніпра Бориса Філатова

Due to another massive shelling by Russian troops, there is destruction in various areas of the Dnipro. City hospitals continue to receive the injured.

This was reported by the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

According to him, more than 22 houses were damaged. The most damage was in a high-rise building on the right bank. It is currently being examined by specialists. Municipal workers will begin work as soon as the State Emergency Service and law enforcement agencies allow it.

At the same time, as Filatov informs, 8 schools and kindergartens, buildings and dormitories of two vocational schools were destroyed.

See more: Massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: people died, 26 victims (updated). PHOTOS

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Photo: Telegram channel of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

"The electric transport depot building and several trolleybuses were also damaged. There are also breaks in the contact network. It is currently being restored by specialized specialists.

The monsters also hit the building of the animal welfare center. The four-legged friends are scared, but intact," the report says.

In total, at least 300 windows were broken along the Dnieper. But the final numbers are still being calculated.