Massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: people died, 26 victims (updated). PHOTOS

On Saturday night, the enemy attacked the Dnipro region with drones and missiles. The shelling killed one person and injured 13 others. Residential buildings, garages and businesses were destroyed, and fires broke out.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

"According to preliminary data, one person died as a result of enemy terror. My condolences to the family. Thirteen others were injured. Most of the victims are hospitalised in moderate condition. One man is "seriously injured," the statement said.

The enemy attacked Dnipro with drones and missiles. Several fires broke out as a result of the attack. A multi-storey building, private houses, outbuildings, and garages were damaged. There is destruction on the territory of enterprises.

Update

Later, Lysak reported an increase in the number of victims from the Russian attack.

"Currently, there are 26 victims in Dnipro. 14 are in hospital, the rest will recover at home.

A 55-year-old man is in serious condition. He has burns on 70% of his body. Medics are fighting for his life," the report said.

Photo: Consequences of the attack on Dnipro. Serhii Lysak/RMA

An enterprise in Pavlohrad was also damaged. There is also a fire there.

The Russian army fired at the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They hit the district centre and the Pokrovsk district. A private house caught fire.

