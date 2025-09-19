Enemy strike two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: six injured, houses, sports club and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout September 19, Russian forces struck settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy hit Nikopol with FPV drones and artillery. He attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov communities.



Five people were injured in the Russian attacks. A 59-year-old woman was hospitalized; the others are receiving outpatient care.

Fifteen private houses, five outbuildings, three garages, three greenhouses, a vehicle and a power line were damaged. A sports club was also damaged.

Malomykhailivka and Mezhova communities in the Synelnykove district came under attack. The enemy used a guided aerial bomb (KAB) and a UAV.

A 61-year-old man was wounded and hospitalised. The administrative building caught fire.

















