Russians attack Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, damaging homes, enterprise and vehicle. PHOTOS

During the day on 18 September, Russian troops struck the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

In Synelnykove district, the communities of Mezhova, Pokrov, Novopavlivka and Malomykhailivka came under Russian strikes. The enemy used drones and guided aerial bombs (KABs).



As a result of the attacks, one private house was damaged and another caught fire. An unused building also burned down. Two outbuildings and a garage were damaged.

Read more: Ruscists dropped FAB-250 bombs on residential area of Kostiantynivka, killing five people. PHOTOS

Watch more: Frontline town of Mezhova in Dnipropetrovsk region suffering from packs of stray animals. VIDEO

In Nikopol district, Russian forces struck Marhanets and the Pokrov community. The occupiers used artillery and also carried out an FPV drone strike. An enterprise and a vehicle were damaged.

It was reported that no civilians were injured.