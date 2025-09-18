ENG
Frontline town of Mezhova in Dnipropetrovsk region suffering from packs of stray animals. VIDEO

Packs of abandoned dogs are now a common sight in the frontline town of Mezhova in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Volunteers simply do not have time and are unable to take out the huge number of dogs.

According to Censor.NET, the video with the abandoned animals was published on the Airborne Division telegram channel.

