Russians use donkeys to carry ammunition: animal hits land mine. VIDEO
In the southern direction, another instance of inhumane conduct by Russian troops has been recorded: the occupying forces are using pack animals as "living equipment" to transport ammunition.
One of the donkeys hit a land mine which once again confirms the cynical and barbaric attitude of the Russian army, Censor.NET reports.
