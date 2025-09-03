ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10677 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
605 0

Soldiers of 5th SAB delivered precision strikes on shelters and dugouts of Russian invaders. VIDEO

The drone operators of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade delivered precision strikes on enemy shelters and dugouts. Our pilots destroy enemy positions every day, making the battlefield dangerous for the occupiers and safer for Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.

Watch more: "Solntsepyok" and enemy positions destroyed: Ukrainian FPV drones in action in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9905) elimination (5734) 5 SAB (117)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 