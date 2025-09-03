605 0
Soldiers of 5th SAB delivered precision strikes on shelters and dugouts of Russian invaders. VIDEO
The drone operators of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade delivered precision strikes on enemy shelters and dugouts. Our pilots destroy enemy positions every day, making the battlefield dangerous for the occupiers and safer for Ukrainian soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.
