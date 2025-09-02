"Solntsepyok" and enemy positions destroyed: Ukrainian FPV drones in action in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

An assault FPV drone from the Forpost brigade of the Offensive Guard, part of the Kramatorsk Border Detachment of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, struck a Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok on Monday, September 1, as it was shelling Ukrainian positions in the Vovchansk sector of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

Footage shared on social media also shows the destruction of other equipment, including a vehicle, a motorcycle, and shelters housing enemy troops.

"And if yesterday’s holiday marked the start of a new school year for Ukrainian students, for the occupiers it became yet another clear lesson: they have no place on foreign soil," Ukraine’s defenders added.

Watch more: Defense Forces spot and destroy enemy truck and howitzer. VIDEO