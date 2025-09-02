Defense Forces spot and destroy enemy truck and howitzer. VIDEO

Despite Russian occupiers’ efforts to camouflage their equipment, Ukrainian FPV drone operators continue to effectively detect and destroy enemy targets. As Censor.NET reports, special forces from the Wings of Omega special-purpose unmanned systems unit spotted a Russian howitzer and a truck hidden in the bushes.

Precise drone strikes successfully destroyed both pieces of equipment. The operation was carried out on one of the frontline sectors. Footage of the destruction has been released online and is already spreading among Ukrainian users.

