Invisibility cloaks failed to save Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector. As Censor.NET reports, drone operators from the Phoenix border detachment of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade eliminate enemy troops using UAVs equipped with thermal imaging systems.

Russian mercenaries had tried to use anti-drone cloaks, but poor quality and improper use made their camouflage ineffective. The occupiers attempted to hide, but Ukrainian defenders still detected and eliminated them. Video of the enemy troops being destroyed was published on the Phoenix unit’s social media.

