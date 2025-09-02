ENG
Defense Forces spot camouflaged buggies, motorcycle and Zhiguli and strike them. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Heavy Mechanized Iron Brigade spotted camouflaged buggies, a motorcycle and a Zhiguli, and engaged them.

Crews of the Sarmat group from the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer battalion conducted a successful hunt for enemy logistics, Censor.NET reported.

